GALLERY: Saints Fall in LA vs Rams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the sideline during the second half after injuring his throwing hand in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints enters the stadium ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after injuring his throwing hand during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints injures his throwing hand as he is hit by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints looks to make a pass in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints scrambles during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints argues a call during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints gestures for a first down during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts to tackle Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints during the second half in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams runs on a 67-yard reception during the fourth quarter as Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints attempts to tackle him in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 27-9 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after his teams 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after his teams 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after his teams 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams motions to teammates in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints calls a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Erik McCoy #78 of the New Orleans Saints lines up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints come up short on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, losing quarterback Drew Brees to injury in the process.

For images from the game, click through the gallery provided…