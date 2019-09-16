GALLERY: Saints Fall in LA vs Rams

WKRG News 5
by: Brian Holland
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the sideline during the second half after injuring his throwing hand in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The New Orleans Saints come up short on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, losing quarterback Drew Brees to injury in the process.
For images from the game, click through the gallery provided…