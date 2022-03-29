NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown to the NCAA Men’s Final Four continues in New Orleans, and sponsors are making sure that even when the tournament leaves The Big Easy, the love of basketball will stay put for generations to come.

On Tuesday, March 29, officials with the NCAA alongside multiple community partners held a ribbon-cutting for a brand new court at historic Morris F. X. Jeff Sr. Park Recreation Center (formerly Behrman Park Recreation Center).

(Photo via the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

For more than 2 months, renovations have been underway in Algiers as part of the NCAA’s ‘Final Four Legacy Project.’ Projects included:

New hoops, rims, scoreboards, and wall padding to the gymnasium

Brand new flooring, clean spaces, and fresh coat of paint

New rooms in the facility, including a fitness studio and electronics center

A mural featuring local artists Alina Allen and Matt Thompson

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting was capped off with a court dedication and of course, some time for local kids to try out the new facility.

