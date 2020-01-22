From New Orleans to Mobile, LSU players ready for Senior Bowl

While most players in the Senior Bowl had weeks to prepare and train, the LSU Tigers are just coming off a national championship game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The way I’m approaching it is like it’s week 16,” said former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry. “We played 15 games, now it’s week 16. I’m still in football mode, still in go mode and my body feels good.”



While most players in the Senior Bowl had weeks to prepare and train, the LSU Tigers are just coming off a national championship game. LSU and Clemson played longer than any other teams in college football, and after a hectic week the Tigers barely had time to let their championship win set in.



“It finally set in for me Saturday at the parade. I was sitting there in the facility and just looked around and hoisted the trophy again, that’s when it set in,” said Cushenberry.



Just eight days removed from being crowned the champions of college football, Cushenberry said it’s finally hitting him his days in Baton Rouge are done.



“On my way here, on the ride to Mobile, I just had flashbacks of all the memories. I’m from Louisiana and I just had flashbacks. I enjoyed my time but felt like it was time to move on,” said Cushenberry.



And as he gets ready for the next chapter in his football career, Cushenberry’s prepared to face the challenge head on. There’s no time to rest, it’s mind over matter.



“You have to have a positive mindset, have a smile on your face and attack the day,” said Cushenberry.

