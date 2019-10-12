Friday Night Football Fever Week 8 final scores

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Aníbal Sánchez has not allowed a hit through six innings of Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sánchez retired his first 10 batters before Kolten Wong walked in the fourth for St. Louis' first baserunner. He stole second and went to third on catcher Yan Gomes' throwing error, but Marcell Ozuna fouled out to end the inning.