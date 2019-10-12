Friday Night Football Fever Week 8 final scores

FINAL SCORES:

TeamFinal Score
1Theodore
McGill-Toolen
2St. Paul’s
Saraland
3West Florida
Pine Forest
4Baldwin Co.
Spanish Fort
5Davidson7
Murphy13
6Faith35
Vigor8
7Monroe Co.
UMS-Wright
8Excel
Bayside
9Sweet Water
Marengo
10St. Michael44
Mcintosh14
11Millry
JF Shields
12JU Blacksher13
Chickasaw6
13Choctaw Co.12
Washington Co.27
14Cottage Hill
Leroy
15So. Choctaw
RC Hatch
16Mobile Christian13
Flomaton18
17TR Miller
Thomasville
18Andalusia
Escambia Co.
19Hillcrest10
Clarke Co.0
20Citronelle
Jackson
21Robertsdale
Daphne
22Baker
Alma Bryant
23Foley13
Fairhope21
24Pace
Pensacola Catholic
25Escambia
Mosley
26Fort Walton Beach
Booker T. Washington
27Gulf Breeze
Milton
28Wilcox Central0
Leflore58
29WS Neal16
Williamson34
30Gulf Shores0
Blount39
31St. Luke’s66
Fruitdale52

