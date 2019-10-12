Friday Night Football Fever Week 8 final scores

FINAL SCORES:
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Theodore
|McGill-Toolen
|2
|St. Paul’s
|Saraland
|3
|West Florida
|Pine Forest
|4
|Baldwin Co.
|Spanish Fort
|5
|Davidson
|7
|Murphy
|13
|6
|Faith
|35
|Vigor
|8
|7
|Monroe Co.
|UMS-Wright
|8
|Excel
|Bayside
|9
|Sweet Water
|Marengo
|10
|St. Michael
|44
|Mcintosh
|14
|11
|Millry
|JF Shields
|12
|JU Blacksher
|13
|Chickasaw
|6
|13
|Choctaw Co.
|12
|Washington Co.
|27
|14
|Cottage Hill
|Leroy
|15
|So. Choctaw
|RC Hatch
|16
|Mobile Christian
|13
|Flomaton
|18
|17
|TR Miller
|Thomasville
|18
|Andalusia
|Escambia Co.
|19
|Hillcrest
|10
|Clarke Co.
|0
|20
|Citronelle
|Jackson
|21
|Robertsdale
|Daphne
|22
|Baker
|Alma Bryant
|23
|Foley
|13
|Fairhope
|21
|24
|Pace
|Pensacola Catholic
|25
|Escambia
|Mosley
|26
|Fort Walton Beach
|Booker T. Washington
|27
|Gulf Breeze
|Milton
|28
|Wilcox Central
|0
|Leflore
|58
|29
|WS Neal
|16
|Williamson
|34
|30
|Gulf Shores
|0
|Blount
|39
|31
|St. Luke’s
|66
|Fruitdale
|52