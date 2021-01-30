Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National’s 27-24 Senior Bowl win

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl to help seal the National team’s 27- 24 victory over the American team. Franks, a graduate transfer from Florida, set up the all-Southeastern Conference Western Division scoring connection with a 29-yard completion to Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects. North Carolina running back Michael Carter scored on a pile-driving 12-yard run late in the third quarter to help the National retake the lead after a Kellen Mond-led comeback.