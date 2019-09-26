Former Wahoos lead Twins to postseason

The Minnesota Twins are heading to the 2019 post-season with several members of the 2019 Pensacola Blue Wahoos leading the way.



Former Wahoo Randy Dobnak pitched six innings Wednesday, giving up just an unearned run on one hit, as the Twins beat Detroit 5-1 to clinch the American League Central Division title. Former Wahoo Luis Arraez had a two-run home run.



Dobnak has made three starts for the Twins since September 15. He’s gone 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16-plus innings.



Dobnak began the season at Class A Fort Myers before being promoted to Pensacola in May. He started ten games for the Wahoos, going 4-2 with a 2.57 ERA. Dobnak started nine games at AAA Rochester before being promoted to the Twins in August.



With Twins starters Kyle Gibson and Martin Peres struggling, and Michael Pineda suspended, Dobnak could very well get a playoff start in the Twins opening series against either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros. Lefty Devin Smeltzer, who went 3-1 in five games with the Wahoos, is in consideration for a playoff start. He has appeared in ten games for the Twins, five as a starter and five in relief



Meanwhile, former Wahoo Arraez continues to make a case for American League Rookie of the Year. He owns a .344 batting average with 28 RBI, 53 runs and two stolen bases in 90 games. He began the season in Pensacola where he hit .342 in 38 games. Arraez has played 2B, 3B, and outfield for the Twins.



Former Wahoo LaMonte Wade recently has been getting playing time in the Twins outfield due to several injuries and could make the postseason roster. Pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who went 6-0 for Pensacola in nine starts before being injured, is certain to be a part of the Twins postseason bullpen. Graterol was recalled in late August and has appeared in eight games and is striking out a batter an inning behind his 100 mile an hour fastball. Reliever Cody Stashak, who appeared in 19 games this summer for Pensacola, could also make the Twins postseason roster.

