MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Vigor High School head coach John McKenzie has been named the head coach at Murphy High School, Mobile Country Public School officials confirmed to WKRG Sports Director Randy Patrick.

Murphy High School shared the news on the school’s Facebook page Friday — stating McKenzie will lead the Panther’s football program pending board approval.

McKenzie led Vigor to a 4A State Championship last season before being placed on administrative leave in February.

“I love Mobile, and I love having the opportunity to coach and teach,” McKenzie said in the Facebook post. “Any time you get an opportunity to be a part of a school that has a rich history and tradition, it’s exciting. I’m ready to go to work and put in the time to make the Murphy community proud.”

McKenzie replaces Rico Jackson who left for the Tarrant (Birmingham) head coaching position.