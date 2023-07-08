MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Alma Bryant head coach Bart Sessions made a big addition to his football staff this week. The Hurricanes officially announced former Alabama star Alphonse Taylor will join the team as an assistant coach.

Taylor won a pair of national championships with the Tide (2012, 2015) and brings a wealth of knowledge to the program. The Mobile native and former Davidson star most recently served as a counselor for South Alabama’s football team. Taylor told WKRG Sports he felt the itch to jump into coaching.

“It’s really a surreal moment from the standpoint that I know what all goes into coaching and it’s a commitment I never took lightly,” said Taylor. “Now that it is time for me to get into that world, I’m excited because I have a lot of experience to give back to kids.”

Taylor played in the middle one of the greatest dynasties in college football history. He says it is important to pass along the lessons he learned to the next generation.

“I feel like I learned a lot being under (Coach) Nick Saban,” said Taylor. “I had some tremendous offensive line coaches during my time there.”

“(Coach) Saban would like to say ‘don’t just do the right things when people are watching, it’s all about what you do when no one is watching’,” Taylor continued. “Just getting kids to understand that and build that into their character and who they are.”

Taylor is also elated to start his coaching journey in the city that raised him.

Taylor will coach the Hurricane’s interior offensive line. Bryant will open the season on Friday, September 1st against Holtville.