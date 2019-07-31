Former St. Paul’s standout Blaine Crim named Northwest League All-Star

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former St. Paul’s star Blaine Crim is finding quick success in the minors.
Crim was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was assigned to Single-A Spokane.
In 31 games with the Spokane Indians, Crim is hitting .347 with four home runs and 18 RBI.
On Wednesday, it was announced Crim was selected to the Northwest League All-Star team as a designated hitter.
Crim was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year his senior year at Mississippi College.