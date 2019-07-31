Former St. Paul’s standout Blaine Crim named Northwest League All-Star

Blaine was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former St. Paul’s star Blaine Crim is finding quick success in the minors.

Crim was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was assigned to Single-A Spokane.

In 31 games with the Spokane Indians, Crim is hitting .347 with four home runs and 18 RBI.

On Wednesday, it was announced Crim was selected to the Northwest League All-Star team as a designated hitter.

Congratulations to our 5️⃣ Northwest League All-Stars!



⭐️DH Blaine Crim

⭐️C David Garcia

⭐️RHP Daniel Robert

⭐️OF Kellen Strahm

⭐️RHP Ricky Vanasco



It’s the second-straight season we’ve had five Indians named NWL All-Stars. #GoSpo



More Here 👉 https://t.co/I0vsSBtrOs pic.twitter.com/k2CoiTTfoH — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) July 31, 2019

Crim was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year his senior year at Mississippi College.