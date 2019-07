Godfrey was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former South Alabama soccer star Hannah Godfrey has signed with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham will be playing their first season in the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League this coming year.

Godfrey was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Last season with the Jags, she scored three goals.

Godfrey has also played for Manchester City W.F.C. and Blackburn Rovers L.F.C.