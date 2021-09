STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced former MSU football player Tyler Threadgill passed away after a battle with COVID-19. Threadgill passed away this weekend.

During his career with Mississippi State, Threadgill played 18 games. He was a wide receiver and was with the team from 2003 to 2006.

Threadgill is the son of former MSU quarterback Bruce Threadgill and Angie Burkes Threadgill.