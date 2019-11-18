Former Blue Wahoos player found dead in New Zealand

This 2019 photo provided by William Parmeter shows Fort Myers Miracle minor league baseball player Ryan Costello. Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run. (William Parmeter via AP)

This 2019 photo provided by William Parmeter shows Fort Myers Miracle minor league baseball player Ryan Costello. Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run. (William Parmeter via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – Former Pensacola Blue Wahoos player and Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his hotel room in New Zealand today, days after joining the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League.

With great sadness, we remember a ballplayer whose talent on the field was only exceeded by his kindness off of it. pic.twitter.com/v9rR0Fpzub — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) November 18, 2019

Team officials say the 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, apparently of natural causes.

A club statement says Costello’s teammates were “naturally devastated” by the news. Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for practice Monday morning, days ahead of the Tuatara’s opening game of the 2019-20 ABL season.

We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello. The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/TXwztkmgQA — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 18, 2019

LATEST HEADLINES: