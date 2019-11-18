Former Blue Wahoos player found dead in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – Former Pensacola Blue Wahoos player and Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his hotel room in New Zealand today, days after joining the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League.
Team officials say the 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, apparently of natural causes.
A club statement says Costello’s teammates were “naturally devastated” by the news. Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for practice Monday morning, days ahead of the Tuatara’s opening game of the 2019-20 ABL season.
