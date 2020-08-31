Former BayBear recalled by Angels

Former Mobile BayBear catcher Jose Briceno was recalled by the Los Angeles Angels Monday from their alternate training site.

The Angels traded catcher Jason Castro to the Padres on Sunday. Briceno will likely split time at catcher with Anthony Bemboom over the final month of the Angels’ season,

Briceno spent part of 2017 with the BayBears, appearing in 92 games. He hit nine home runs but batted just .194.

Briceno played in 46 games for the Angels in 2018, but spent the entire 2019 season at AAA Salt Lake City appearing in just 22 games.

LATEST STORIES