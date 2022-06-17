MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School didn’t have to look far for it’s new football coach.

Antonio Coleman, who has served as the Lions defensive coordinator for the last 6 seasons, has been named interim head coach for the 2022-2023 football season.

Coleman, a 2005 Williamson graduate, was a first-team All-State defensive lineman before starring at Auburn. He was a two-time All-SEC selection for the Tigers.

“Coach Coleman has been a pillar in the Williamson community for some time,” Williamson athletic director Shumbe Hunter said. “Hosting youth camps and serving as a mentor to student-athletes has been a mainstay during his involvement. Relationships that have been built over the years will allow for a smooth transition within the football organization.”

Coleman replaces Melvin Pete who was non-renewed after one season with the Lions.