(WKRG) — Former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan died Saturday night.

247sports.com reports that he died on his sleep on Saturday night. He was 69.

Sullivan was an All-American quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1971 and played for six seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins.

Sullivan was the head football coach at Samford University from 2007-2014. He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1991.