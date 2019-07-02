Former Alabama star Quinnen Williams is highest rated Madden rookie

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Quinnen Williams of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was picked #3 overall by the New York Jets during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The New York Jets drafted Williams with the third overall pick in the draft.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quinnen Williams may have been the third overall pick in the draft, but he’s the highest rated rookie in Madden.

Williams earned an 80 overall rating in this year’s edition of the game.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver came in second with an overall rating of 79.

The lowest rated rookie in the game is former Air Force long snapper Austin Cutting, he’s a 38 overall.

Daniel Jones was the first quarterback taken in the draft, but is one of the lower rated quarterbacks in the game. Jones has an overall rating of 63.

Alabama rookie ratings:

Quinnen Williams – 80

Isaiah Buggs – 63

Mack Wilson – 64

Ross Pierschbacher – 62

Deionte Thompson – 69

Christian Miller – 64

Damien Harris – 69

Irv Smith Jr – 73

Josh Jacobs – 74

Jonah Williams – 72

Alabama State rookie ratings:

Tytus Howard – 67

Auburn rookie ratings: