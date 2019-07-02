Former Alabama star Quinnen Williams is highest rated Madden rookie

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quinnen Williams may have been the third overall pick in the draft, but he’s the highest rated rookie in Madden.
Williams earned an 80 overall rating in this year’s edition of the game.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver came in second with an overall rating of 79.
The lowest rated rookie in the game is former Air Force long snapper Austin Cutting, he’s a 38 overall.
Daniel Jones was the first quarterback taken in the draft, but is one of the lower rated quarterbacks in the game. Jones has an overall rating of 63.
Alabama rookie ratings:
- Quinnen Williams – 80
- Isaiah Buggs – 63
- Mack Wilson – 64
- Ross Pierschbacher – 62
- Deionte Thompson – 69
- Christian Miller – 64
- Damien Harris – 69
- Irv Smith Jr – 73
- Josh Jacobs – 74
- Jonah Williams – 72
Alabama State rookie ratings:
- Tytus Howard – 67
Auburn rookie ratings:
- Dontavius Russell – 64
- Chandler Cox – 64
- Deshaun Davis – 64
- Darius Slayton – 68
- Jarrett Stidham – 57
- Jamel Dean – 68