Football legend Archie Manning to speak in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – Football legend Archie Manning will be the keynote speaker for the 15th annual University of Mobile Scholarship Banquet in September 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

“We are excited about bringing Archie Manning to Mobile and hearing from a man who, in addition to compiling an outstanding football legacy, has an inspiring legacy as a father and humanitarian. We anticipate that tickets will go quickly,” said Brian Boyle, executive director for the University of Mobile Foundation.

General admission tickets are $150 and may be purchased now at umobile.edu/banquet, or contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2587 or advancement@umobile.edu.

Sponsorships start at $1,500. Higher-level sponsorships include an opportunity to meet Archie Manning during a VIP reception prior to the banquet, with priority seating at the event.

The banquet will be held Sept. 29, 2020, at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center in downtown Mobile.

Manning was born in Drew, Mississippi, and was an All-American Quarterback at Ole Miss. In 1971 the New Orleans Saints made Manning their No. 1 draft choice. During his 14-year NFL career, he set most Saints passing records, played in two Pro Bowls, and was the NFC’s most valuable player in 1978. He is a member of several halls of fame, including the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, and the Mississippi and Louisiana Halls of Fame. He was honored by the American Football Coaches Association and was just recently named to the “Top 150 All-Time College Players,” coming in at #50.

As a player, Manning won numerous humanitarian awards and was named one of 10 outstanding Americans by the U.S. Jaycees. He was named Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council and received one of the highest honors in football, the Gold Medal Award, presented by the National Football Foundation.

He currently serves in a public relations and consulting capacity for several local, regional and national companies. He serves on countless charity and civic boards, primarily in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Manning and his wife, Olivia, live in New Orleans and have three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli, and nine grandchildren. Cooper is a managing partner with AJ Capital, a hotel management firm. Cooper’s son, Arch, was named the National High School Football Freshman of the Year by MaxPreps.

Peyton is a former All-American at Tennessee and recently retired after 18 years in the NFL. He was a five-time MVP and led the Indianapolis Colts to the Super Bowl 41 championship and the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 championship. In 2013 he led the Denver Broncos to an AFC Championship and set an NFL record with 55 touchdown passes. In 2014, Peyton became the NFL all-time leader in touchdown passes. In 2017 he received the Lincoln Award from the White House. He was named to the “Top 150 All-Time College Players,” coming in at #21, and to the “Top 100 All-Time NFL Players,” one of 10 quarterbacks selected.

Eli was an All-American at Ole Miss and received the Maxwell Trophy as the Outstanding Player in College Football. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls and led the Giants to the world championship in Super Bowl 42 and 46 and was named MVP of both games. Eli is the 2020 winner of the Bart Starr Character and Leadership Award. He recently retired from the NFL after 16 seasons.

The Mannings were the subject of an ESPN documentary, “The Book of Manning.” They were named the second-most inspiring family in America by Town & Country magazine.

The UM Scholarship Banquet brings speakers of national prominence to the Mobile area while raising scholarships for UM students. Previous UM Scholarship Banquet speakers included Hobby Lobby founder David Green, Clemson University head football coach Dabo Swinney, New York Times best-selling author and leadership expert John Maxwell, Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier, neurosurgeon and presidential candidate Ben Carson, President George W. Bush, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, Col. Oliver North, presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller, and New York Times best-selling author Andy Andrews.

