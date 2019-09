Vote now for your favorite play from Friday Night Football Fever.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Week three is in the books!

Voting is now open for our play of the week.

This week, your choices are:

Saraland Jerone York’s touchdown

UMS Ewin White deep pass to Keyshawn Woodyard

Murphy Alex Howell last second touchdown pass to Tanaka Scott

Voting will close Sunday at 3:00 P.M. The winner will be announced Sunday on Sports Overtime.

CLICK HERE to vote.