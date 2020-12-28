Florida’s Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft

Local Sports

Grimes and Toney already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and are expected to attend the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Kadarius Toney #1 of the Florida Gators takes in this reception for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Florida receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney are skipping the Cotton Bowl to prepare for their NFL futures. Their departures mean No. 10 Florida will be without its top three pass catches against eighth-ranked Oklahoma on Wednesday night. All-American tight end Kyle Pitts previously opted out of the game. Grimes and Toney made their announcements on Twitter. Grimes and Toney already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and are expected to attend the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories