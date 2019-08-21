Flomaton Speedway hosting school bus races

Sports

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Abba Shrine Center.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Flomaton Speedway will be hosting school bus racing this Saturday night.

Racing starts at 8:00 p.m.

Posted by Flomaton Speedway on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Abba Shrine Center.

The boys are hard at work getting the war wagons ready for an all out battle next Saturday night August 24th at Flomaton Speedway!

Posted by Flomaton Speedway on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories