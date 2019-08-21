Flomaton Speedway hosting school bus races

WKRG News 5
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Abba Shrine Center.
by: Robby Baker
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Flomaton Speedway will be hosting school bus racing this Saturday night.
Racing starts at 8:00 p.m.
Posted by Flomaton Speedway on Sunday, August 18, 2019
The boys are hard at work getting the war wagons ready for an all out battle next Saturday night August 24th at Flomaton Speedway!Posted by Flomaton Speedway on Saturday, August 17, 2019
