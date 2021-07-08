Five US Track Olympians have competed in Mobile

Kendall Williams is one of five US track team members who will compete in Tokyo at the summer Olympic Games who has performed at the Mobile Challenge of Champions

Challenge of Champions is one of the nation's top high school track meets

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Five members of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team that will compete in Tokyo later this month have competed in Mobile at the Challenge of Champions meet.

Kendell Williams who competes in the heptathlon, represented Kell High School of Marietta, GA in the 2011 and 2012 meets. She was later an NCAA champion at Georgia and competed in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Quanesha Burks, a long jumper, competed in the 2012 meet in Mobile representing Hatrselle (AL) High School. She later starred at the University of Alabama, winning the 2015 NCAA long jump championship.

Cory McGee was in Mobile for the 2009 and 2010 Challenge of Champions. He attended Pass Christian (MS) High School. He later ran for the University of Florida. He will run the 1500 meters in Tokyo.

Aleia Hobbs will be a member of the 4 x 100 meter relay team later this month in Japan. While attending McMain High School of New Orleans, she competed in Mobile in 2014. Hobbs won several national championships at L.S.U.

JaVaughn Harrison is the first athlete since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to qualify for the Olypmic long Jump and high jump. The former L.S.U. star competed in Mobile in 2017, reprsenting Columbia High School of Huntsville, AL.

The Mobile Challenge of Champions track and field meet attracts some of the top high school athletes every spring. The event has been held since 1993.