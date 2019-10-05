Fit for a king: Villa wins 5-1 in front of Prince William

Aston Villa’s Wesley scores his side’s first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

NORWICH, England (AP) — Aston Villa produced a performance fit for a king in its 5-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

Britain’s Prince William — heir to the throne and also a big Villa fan — was in the stands at Norwich’s Carrow Road stadium with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children to watch a one-sided match between two promoted teams.

Brazilian striker Wesley scored two goals, then had a penalty saved, in the first half.

Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Douglas Luiz added further goals for Villa against the injury-hit home side in the second half.

Josip Drmic scored a late consolation for Norwich, which has lost five of its last six league games to slip to third-to-last place.

