BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are expected to play the 2024 Field of Dreams Game at historic Rickwood Field, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Rickwood Field is the oldest professional baseball park in the United States. It was built for the Birmingham Barons in 1910 and also served as home for the Birmingham Black Barons in the Negro League.

The “Field of Dreams,” which is a tribute to the 1989 film featuring Kevin Costner, debuted in the MLB in 2021 when the New York Yankees faced the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa.

Details have yet to be announced.