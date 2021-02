BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight broke out on the basketball court at Bartow Arena during the 4A Boys semi-final game between Vigor High School and Anniston High School.

It happened 33 seconds before the final buzzer. A hard foul late in the game led to a skirmish on the court. Numerous fights broke out in the stands, causing Birmingham police to get involved. At that point, the game was called. The final score was Anniston 53, Vigor 40.

Watch the full video below: