MOBILE (WKRG) – The Senior Bowl is gearing up to honor some of the all-star game’s biggest stars. Fans have the opportunity to decide which legendary players will make the trip back to Mobile in February 2024.

Voting for the 75th anniversary team opened on September 4th and thousands of fans have already casted their ballots. There are nominees for 17 position groups that features some of the best players in the history of the game on both the collegiate and professional levels. The list of nominees includes Pro Football Hall of Fame players Dan Marino (QB), DeMarcus Ware (LB) and Terrell Owens (WR). Former NC State and NFL star QB turned St. Michael High School head coach Philip Rivers also graces the list of nominees. Alabama greats Shawn Alexander (RB) and Cornelius Bennett (LB) join former Auburn star running back Stephen Davis and fullback Fred Beasley on the ballot.

Executive director Jim Nagy says the fan vote is a great way to connect the city to the Senior Bowl’s strong history.

“It’s the fans way to bring back the guys to Mobile that they want to see,” said Nagy. “The unique thing is we’re just going with guys from the last 25 years because we already honored the 50th anniversary team, so it is a new group of players.”

The Senior Bowl’s new partnership with the NFL Players Association is also a big benefit for both parties.

“The great thing is now that we got the NFLPA involved in this, we have the money to bring these guys back to Mobile.”

The poll will remain open through September 30th.