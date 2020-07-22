Fall sports in Santa Rosa County pending school board approval August 17

The Director of High School Education, Jason Weeks, released an announcement Wednesday regarding Fall sports in Santa Rosa County.
The following is the full release:
Pending school board approval Fall sports in Santa Rosa County will begin August 17. The first regular season contest will be on September 4. There will be a re-organization meeting on August 10 to determine moving forward. Schools will follow guidelines based on the July 23rd board approved re-opening school protocol for practices and contests. A specific protocol for athletic contests will be released on or before August 10. We are working with the neighboring counties of Escambia and Okaloosa as well as our local health department and Baptist Medical Group to develop these sport specific protocols. Thank youJason Weeks, Director of High School Education
LATEST STORIES:
- Pope Francis offers condolences regarding the death of Archbishop Emeritus Lipscomb
- Fairhope man laid off during pandemic finds new hope
- MercyMe’s Fall 2020 tour postponed until Spring 2021, Pensacola included amongst others
- VIDEO: Friends, family hold procession for life-long classic car collector
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic