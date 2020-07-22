Fall sports in Santa Rosa County pending school board approval August 17

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

The Director of High School Education, Jason Weeks, released an announcement Wednesday regarding Fall sports in Santa Rosa County.

The following is the full release:

Pending school board approval Fall sports in Santa Rosa County will begin August 17. The first regular season contest will be on September 4. There will be a re-organization meeting on August 10 to determine moving forward. Schools will follow guidelines based on the July 23rd board approved re-opening school protocol for practices and contests. A specific protocol for athletic contests will be released on or before August 10. We are working with the neighboring counties of Escambia and Okaloosa as well as our local health department and Baptist Medical Group to develop these sport specific protocols. Thank you

Jason Weeks, Director of High School Education

