Fairhope boys fall to 3-time defending champs at Final 4

Class 7A Boys’ Semifinals Mountain Brook 60, Fairhope 50

(AHSAA/WKRG) — Mountain Brook High School’s Spartans clinched berth in the AHSAA State Basketball Championships state finals for the seventh time in the last eight seasons Thursday afternoon with a 60-50 win over Fairhope in the Class 7A semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The Spartans (32-2) of Coach Bucky McMillan will meet Lee-Montgomery (32-1) in the much-anticipated finals to close out 98th AHSAA 7A State Basketball Championships Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Coach Solomon Johnson’s Pirates (24-5) stayed close thanks in big part to the shooting of junior guard Riley Leonard and sophomore guard Hunter Ivy, who had 22 and 12 points, respectively. Leonard also had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hesank two 3-pointers and was 6-of-8 at the free-throw line. Ramone Bradley chipped in seven points, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Mountain Brook, which has won five state titles in the last seven years, will be in playing in the championship game for the seventh time in the last eight years.

LATEST STORIES