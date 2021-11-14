Exclusive: Hall of Fame Running Back Emmitt Smith talks life after the game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Famer and the NFL’s all time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith, was in El Paso Saturday night for the 31st Annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Fiesta Celebration.

Smith was featured as the night’s guest speaker and sat down to have a conversation with KTSM’s Christina Aguayo, who was the host of the night’s event.

Many describing the night as one to remember. Smith talked about everything from the advice of his father, to lessons learned with different coaches, life after the game and he even talked a little cowboys football.

When asked what he would miss most about the game, Smith jokingly stated the paycheck.

“The paycheck obviously! How can you not miss the paycheck when you have inflation proof money and all that! I say that jokingly. What I miss the most is being around my teammates because there is nothing like being in a foxhole with somebody that you can fully trust. You have to appreciate the opportunity to grow as an individual in certain circumstances versus trying to compare things. Instead of comparing you need to appreciate where you are at that particular moment and what you’re going through at that particular moment with the people that you’re going through because its the opportunity to learn more about who you are and to validate the things you’re going through to get to that place. It will also reaffirm where you need to go and who can go with you. I’ve learned that not everyone can go where you go where you go and you have to drop people off and you have to move forward. That includes family members. You have to make business decisions, and everyone can’t go where you’re going. Because what’s for you is for you. If they’re not on the same page with you, they need to get on their own page. Emmitt Smith

Smith said that it’s a tough decision to make realizing who can and can’t go with you on the journey,

“What I found in life is sometimes you may find yourself on that island by yourself and that island is surrounded by a bunch of sharks.”

