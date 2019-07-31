ESPN: Saints agree to $100 million dollar deal with Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — According to a source with ESPN, Michael Thomas has reached a $100 million dollar deal with the New Orleans Saints. $61 million of that agreement is guaranteed and makes Thomas the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Thomas is now connected to the Saints until the 2024 season. The contract is also historical for the Saints, who have never paid more than $10 million a year for a skill-position player. Thomas set franchise records last season, making 125 catches and 1,405 yards while catching 9 touchdown passes.