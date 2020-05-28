ESPN: Premier League to return to action June 17

FILE – In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, says the Premier League could face years of legal challenges if this season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reports by ESPN Thursday says the Premier League will return on June 17 after 100-day break amid coronavirus pandemic.

Reports say clubs gave “Project Restart” the green light at a shareholders meeting.

Sources have told ESPN that Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United will be the first fixtures, taking all teams to 29 matches played. The remaining 90 games will then continue from the following weekend with a match likely to be moved for television on Friday, June 17, preceding a full program. The aim is to complete all fixtures by Aug. 1. After that, the FA Cup final is anticipated to take place on Aug. 8, in addition to the remaining Champions League and Europa League fixtures, assuming the coronavirus pandemic has subsided to the extent that international travel is allowed. ESPN.com

