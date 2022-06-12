NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints decided to re-sign quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal this offseason after a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson.
Watson chose to sign a $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns instead – probably doing the Saints a favor in the process.
We learned this week that Watson is facing a 24th civil lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct.
The New York Times reported that 24 of 66 therapists have filed lawsuits against him – which tells me that innocent or guilty – this distraction could linger for some time.
The Saints dodged a bullet, and the decision to reward Jameis Winston’s loyalty was a great one.
Winston is in camp and working diligently to get back under center.
His continued progress from this point on is a win for the team.