Ed-itorial: Ian Book starts new chapter, is the rookie QB ready?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What a week it has been.

The Saints win their second game in a row, shutting out Tampa Bay, and they suddenly have renewed momentum.



And now this – Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are both are on the COVID-19 list.

So, Ian Book, the rookie from Notre Dame, who has yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular-season game is your starting quarterback.



For those of you wondering if Book was starting quarterback material, you will begin to get your answer sooner than anyone thought.



To say that the Saints’ 2021 season has been tumultuous is a huge understatement.

After Hurricane Ida, the club relocates to Texas, then plays its first home game in Jacksonville, Fla.



Jameis Winston is lost for the season.

The Saints lose five straight games.

Sean Payton gets COVID – again.



And now, this.



At quarterback for your New Orleans Saints – Ian Book.



