Ed-itorial: Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame for ‘greener’ pastures at LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Back in the ’70s and ’80s, there were always rumors floating around Baton Rouge, that LSU was poised to hire a Notre Dame football coach, Ara Parseghian.



I used to laugh. why would the Notre Dame coach ever leave for LSU?



The answer is clear, many, many years later.



Because LSU is a better job.

The numbers prove it. LSU won titles in 2003, 2007, and 2019. and reached the title game in 2011.



Notre Dame’s last national championship was with Lou Holtz in 1988.



At 60 years old, Brian Kelly couldn’t pass on the challenge or the money.



LSU is no doubt paying him a boatload of cash.



And, he gets to compete in the cauldron of the Southeastern Conference West Division.



He’ll play Alabama, and Florida every year.



He will be in the same division with Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach, and Jimbo Fisher.

We now know why LSU passed on Billy Napier, the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette, who was just hired by Florida.



Brian Kelly was ready.



He will be very wealthy. and — he will have the complete support of the Director of Athletics Scott Woodward, who will make sure he has everything he needs to win, big.



Brian Kelly has proven he is one of the best coaches in college football.



Now, he will find out for himself just how good he really is.