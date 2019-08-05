1  of  4
Drew LaBounty named to Arkansas State baseball staff

Sports

The Pensacola native played for the South Alabama Jaguars.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former South Alabama star Drew LaBounty is now a member of the Arkansas State coaching staff.

The school announced on Monday that LaBounty will serve as a volunteer assistant. LaBounty coached infielders last season at Pearl River Community College.

The Pensacola native was named as a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2016 and 2017 while playing at South Alabama. LaBounty suffered a career-ending eye injury before his senior season though, after he fouled a ball into his eye.

