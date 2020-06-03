Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, and the conversation included a question about how he feels the NFL will move forward this season with possible protests.

The video below comes from Yahoo Finance’s social media account:

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Brees gave a followup comment to ESPN’s Mike Triplett:

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

LATEST STORIES