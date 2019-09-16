Drew Brees has torn ligament in throwing hand

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watches from the sidelines after getting hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Drew Brees will likely miss more than a month.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s Teddy Bridgewater time in New Orleans.

According to multiple reports, Drew Brees tore a ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brees will undergo surgery and will miss at least a month. Some reports indicate Brees will miss six weeks of action.

#Saints QB Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say. The timeframe depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Teddy Bridgewater completed 17 passes for 165 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. New Orleans also has quarterback Taysom Hill as an option under center.

Aaron Donald on Rams’ victory and Drew Brees’ injury. #LARams



pic.twitter.com/366mdp9AL7 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 15, 2019

The Saints will take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday September 22nd on WKRG News 5.