Drew Brees has torn ligament in throwing hand

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s Teddy Bridgewater time in New Orleans.
According to multiple reports, Drew Brees tore a ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Brees will undergo surgery and will miss at least a month. Some reports indicate Brees will miss six weeks of action.
Teddy Bridgewater completed 17 passes for 165 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. New Orleans also has quarterback Taysom Hill as an option under center.
The Saints will take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday September 22nd on WKRG News 5.