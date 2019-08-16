Draymond Disses Mobile

NBA All Star Draymond Green must not have much respect for Mobile. In discussing an injury to Mobile’s Demarcus Cousins, his teammate with the Golden State Warriors last season, Green had this to say to an ESPN reporter at a Team USA practice in Los Angeles:

“He made it out of Mobile, Alabama. The NBA is tough, very tough to get to, very tough to stay in. But he made it out of Mobile, Alabama. If he can do that, he can do anything.”

Cousins is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He tore his ACL this week and is expected to miss the 2019-2020 season. In January 2018, Cousins tore his Achilles and was out a calendar year.

Cousins prepped at Mobile’s LeFlore High School before playing at the University of Kentucky.