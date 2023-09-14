MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks play the Georgia Bulldogs in a college football game in Athens, Georgia.

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL game in Jacksonville, Florida, and the New York Jets play the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL game in Arlington, Texas.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on WKRG, but since WKRG was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch them unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore WKRG to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WKRG has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WKRG is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WKRG broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games.

WKRG’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800-531-5000 and complain.