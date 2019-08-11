Diamondbacks shortstop on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom. The selections are based not solely on accomplishments in Mobile, but the player’s or coach’s overall career. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#27

Nick Ahmed SS (2013)

Known for his speed, Ahmed was traded from the Braves organization to the Diamondbacks organization in a deal that included former BayBear Justin Upton. Ahmed spent the entire 2013 season in Mobile where he hit .236 with 26 stolen bases. Called up to the majors in 2014, he was Arizona’s starting shortstop in 2015. Ahmed is still active as the D-Backs starting shortstop.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

