Diamondbacks Outfielder on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.

#14

David Peralta OF (2014)

Peralta played 53 games for the Baybears in 2014, batting .297, before being called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the exception of injuries, he has been a starting outfielder for the D-Backs ever since. In 2015, Peralta batted .312 and led the National League with 10 triples. In 2018, he batted .293 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI and won a Silver Slugger Award. Peralta is a .291 career hitter.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley









