TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pulls in this reception against Jaylon Jones #31 of the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Smith now holds the Alabama record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re rewriting the record books in Tuscaloosa this afternoon.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith currently has five touchdown receptions against Ole Miss. That’s a new school record.

The previous record for touchdown receptions in a single game was three.

HOLY SMOKES!



DEVONTA SMITH WITH HIS FOURTH (!!!!) TOUCHDOWN OF THE FIRST HALF. pic.twitter.com/LSaWoPDQWV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2019

Smith also broke the record for most recieving yards in a single game. Smith already has 248 yards receiving in the third quarter.

The previous record was 224 yards, held by Amari Cooper.