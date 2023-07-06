MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Davidson star running back DJ Butler has made his college decision official. The senior announced on social media has committed to play at Coastal Carolina.

Butler rushed for 1,338 yards on 184 carries (just over seven yards per carry) with 20 touchdowns as a junior. The three-star back also caught 12 passes for 115 yards. WKRG Sports spoke with Butler during spring practice and he is ready to lead the Warriors in his final prep season.

“I feel like we should improve in our team chemistry,” said Butler. “I feel like I can work more on my body and my speed to help improve the team.”

The first team all-state selection held more than 15 offers. He chose Coastal Carolina over East Carolina, Arkansas State, Kansas, UAB, Ole Miss and among several others.

Butler and the Warriors will open the season on Friday, September 1st against Hillcrest-Evergreen.