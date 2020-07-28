Daphne native Michael Pierce is opting out of 2020 NFL season

UNDATED (WKRG) ESPN is reporting that Daphne, AL native and Minnesota Viking defense lineman Michael Pierce is opting out of the 2020 NFL season over health concerns.

Pierce, who suffers from asthma, told the Pioneer Press that if he caught Covid-19 he would probably end up in the hospital or worse.

According to ESPN, because he has an underlying medical condition, he will receive a $350,000 stipend instead of his $3 million base salary.

