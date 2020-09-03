Crimson Tide recruit wins Zaxby’s Player of the Week award for Week 2

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall hit three home runs a night after teammate Marcell Ozuna did it, making them the first teammates in major league history to perform the feat in consecutive games as the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the stumbling Boston Red Sox 7-5 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Duvall hit a pair of two-run shots over the Green Monster and a solo blast to center for his five RBIs. Ozuna added a long, tiebreaking solo drive for the Braves, who entered the three-game set winless in their last 15 series (0-12-3) against the Red Sox.