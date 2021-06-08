Crimson Tide facing Oklahoma State in 2028

FILE – Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo. Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season. Alabama announced the extension on Monday, June 7, 2021, including $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama and Oklahoma State will face each other during the 2028 and 2029 seasons, while the Crimson Tide’s series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

The first game of the Oklahoma State series will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on September 23, 2028, with the Cowboys coming to Tuscaloosa on September 15, 2029. It is the first home-and-home meeting between OSU and Alabama and just the second and third games in the series.

“This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement. “We look forward to visiting Stillwater in 2028 and welcoming the Cowboys to Tuscaloosa the following year.”

Alabama and Oklahoma State last met during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana in 2006, one year before Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa. Oklahoma State beat Alabama 34-31.

“We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State,” Saban said in a statement. “Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans.”

The Crimson Tide’s previously scheduled series with Notre Dame will now begin with Alabama visiting South Bend, Indiana, on September 1, 2029, while the Irish will return the trip to Tuscaloosa on September 14, 2030.

With the addition of Oklahoma State, Alabama has added 11 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Notre Dame (2029 & 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035). The Crimson Tide also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 & 2026).

Alabama opens the 2021 season with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.