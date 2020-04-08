Crestview Little League season canceled; training camp to be held

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WRKG) — Crestview’s first youth baseball season under a new Little League charter is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the city’s Community Recreation and Enrichment Services department will instead hold a week-long Little League training camp culminating in a family field day once restrictions are lifted.

“Due to the uncertainty of the season opening date, we have chosen to replace our spring program with a player training camp followed by a fun day at the park,” CRES Director- Alisa Burleson

Families that have already paid Crestview Little League registration fees will be offered several options, Ms. Burleson said:

Full refund of registration fee(s) paid,

Registration fee(s) can be transferred to another season, or

Registration fee(s) can be reallocated to the upcoming training camp, tournament and related activities.

Families can call Ms. Burleson at 850.689.3722 or notify CRES of their decision via email at crest@cityofcrestview.org

