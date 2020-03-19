Coronavirus is forcing a lot of people indoors, but some outdoor sports are still an option

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “We’re not concerned,” said golfer Brad Young. “My kids are home from school, I told them we are going to have P-E once a day, or so. This is our second P-E activity for the day.”

As we found out, some tennis players and golfers are not letting the threat of the catching the virus stop them from hitting the ball and getting some exercise and fresh air.

Heron Lakes employee, Alex Hunt said, “We disinfect it after every golfer gets on and off the golf cart.” I’ve got some wipes in my car I’m going to get, ” said golf Alan Young, “even though they’ve already wiped the carts, I just want to make sure!” Heron Lakes C.C. General Manager Carlos Serrano told us, “We looked into it with all the information we had, day by day, changing it up between the CDC and local authorities. Their big thing staying away from other people, keeping clean regiments, we think we can do that out here at the golf course.” Hunt added, ” there’s a lot of people that play golf, I don’t thing the coronavirus is stopping them.”

Some courses have decided to close for the time-being. Azalea City is a no golf zone.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Tennis Center’s Pro Shop is shut down, but the courts are still open for play. The Mayor’s office told News 5, the courts will remain open during the daylight hours.

To play, or not to play?

Serrano says, “Come out if you want to, play some golf, If you don’t, we understand, we are going to do everything we can to have that amenity, it’s not just one less thing to do in Mobile while a lot of people are unable to work and continue like their normal lives.”

I asked Alan Young if he had any fear that teeing it up could be exposing himself, his kid, or grand kids to the virus?

“I don’t have any problems with it, I know they are being vigilant, I am being vigilant and is long as I do that, they do that, I think we will get through this.” Brad Young added, “I think wide open is good, I think the sunlight is good, the heat is good, so we are going to play some golf!”