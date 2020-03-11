Coronavirus impacting sporting events, could impact Sun Belt Conference Tournament in NOLA

(WKRG) — The Sun Belt Conference Basketball Tournaments are scheduled for this weekend at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

On Monday, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill released the following statement:

“The Sun Belt Conference is monitoring the situation surrounding concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the news of the first presumptive positive case reported today in the New Orleans area.

“Our office has already been in contact with our member institutions to stress conferring with campus health officials and develop action plans on their respective campuses. We have also encouraged our schools to limit interactions across teams and employ additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and fans.

“At this time, all Sun Belt athletics contests are proceeding as scheduled, including our men’s and women’s basketball championship games on campus sites this week and at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this weekend. The Sun Belt office will continue to monitor this situation closely in consultation with our member institutions, local health officials and the Smoothie King Center to make any schedule changes or alter any policies and procedures as needed.” South Alabama’s men’s team is scheduled to play in the semi-finals Saturday at 2:00PM.”

