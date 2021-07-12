Collegiate Player of the Year from Mobile drafted by Miami Marlins

Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen is hit by a pitch from Virginia pitcher Nate Savino in the ninth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

(WKRG) — A second former UMS-Wright Prep baseball player has been selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mobile’s Tanner Allen was taken by the Miami Marlins in the fourth round with the 118th pick. Tanner helped lead Mississippi State to a College World Series Championship and was named SEC and Collegiate Player of the year.

Tanner joins UMS Wright graduate Maddux Bruns as a draft pick. Bruns, a left-handed pitcher, was a first-round pick, taken by the LA Dodgers.

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Jaguar outfielder Ethan Wilson in the second round. Ethan is from Andalusia, Ala. Watch more on the MLB Draft on WKRG News 5 tonight.