Winter weather forces SEC games to be rescheduled

(WKRG) — The incoming winter weather has forced some SEC games to be rescheduled.

Due to inclement weather, the men’s basketball game between No. 8 Alabama and Texas A&M has been moved to Thursday, February 18, at 2 p.m., the league office announced.

The contest between the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) and Aggies (8-7, 2-6) will be played in Bryan-College Station, Texas inside Reed Arena. It was one of several from around the Southeastern Conference that had to be moved due to a winter weather that has affected the southeast region. Tuesday, February 16

*#20 Missouri at Georgia | SEC Network | 6:00 pm CT (moves from 6:30 start time)

*Florida at #24 Arkansas | ESPN2 | 6:00 pm CT (no changes)

Wednesday, February 17

*Kentucky at Vanderbilt | SEC Network | 6:00 pm CT (no changes)

*South Carolina at #19 Tennessee | SEC Network | 8:00 pm CT (moves from Tuesday)

Thursday, February 18

*#8 Alabama at Texas A&M | SEC Network | 2:00 pm CT (moves from Wednesday)

*Mississippi State at Auburn | ESPNU | 4:00 pm CT (moves from Tuesday)

*LSU at Ole Miss | SEC Network | 4:00 pm CT (moves from Wednesday)