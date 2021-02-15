Winter weather forces SEC games to be rescheduled

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SEC Basketball Tournament - Second Round

ST LOUIS, MO – MARCH 08: Collin Sexton #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second round of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 8, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — The incoming winter weather has forced some SEC games to be rescheduled.

Due to inclement weather, the men’s basketball game between No. 8 Alabama and Texas A&M has been moved to Thursday, February 18, at 2 p.m., the league office announced.

The contest between the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) and Aggies (8-7, 2-6) will be played in Bryan-College Station, Texas inside Reed Arena. It was one of several from around the Southeastern Conference that had to be moved due to a winter weather that has affected the southeast region.Tuesday, February 16

*#20 Missouri at Georgia | SEC Network | 6:00 pm CT (moves from 6:30 start time)

*Florida at #24 Arkansas | ESPN2 | 6:00 pm CT (no changes)

Wednesday, February 17

*Kentucky at Vanderbilt | SEC Network | 6:00 pm CT (no changes)

*South Carolina at #19 Tennessee | SEC Network | 8:00 pm CT (moves from Tuesday)

Thursday, February 18

*#8 Alabama at Texas A&M | SEC Network | 2:00 pm CT (moves from Wednesday)

*Mississippi State at Auburn | ESPNU | 4:00 pm CT (moves from Tuesday)

*LSU at Ole Miss | SEC Network | 4:00 pm CT (moves from Wednesday)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories