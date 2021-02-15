Winter weather forces SEC games to be rescheduled

(WKRG) — The incoming winter weather has forced some SEC games to be rescheduled.
Due to inclement weather, the men’s basketball game between No. 8 Alabama and Texas A&M has been moved to Thursday, February 18, at 2 p.m., the league office announced.
The contest between the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) and Aggies (8-7, 2-6) will be played in Bryan-College Station, Texas inside Reed Arena. It was one of several from around the Southeastern Conference that had to be moved due to a winter weather that has affected the southeast region.Tuesday, February 16
*#20 Missouri at Georgia | SEC Network | 6:00 pm CT (moves from 6:30 start time)
*Florida at #24 Arkansas | ESPN2 | 6:00 pm CT (no changes)
Wednesday, February 17
*Kentucky at Vanderbilt | SEC Network | 6:00 pm CT (no changes)
*South Carolina at #19 Tennessee | SEC Network | 8:00 pm CT (moves from Tuesday)
Thursday, February 18
*#8 Alabama at Texas A&M | SEC Network | 2:00 pm CT (moves from Wednesday)
*Mississippi State at Auburn | ESPNU | 4:00 pm CT (moves from Tuesday)
*LSU at Ole Miss | SEC Network | 4:00 pm CT (moves from Wednesday)